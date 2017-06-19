SSC CGL 2017: Commission receives over 30.26 lakh applications

SSC CGL 2017 application date was extended till June 19 SSC CGL 2017 application date was extended till June 19

The Staff Selection Commission has today closed the window for accepting online applications submission of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2017, after extending the last date from June 16 to June 19. In a notification, the SSC has informed that this year, they have received 30,26,598 on-line applications for the CGLE 2017.

With each year, the number of applications for the CGL has been rising. In 2013, about 12 lakh candidates took the CGL examination while the number rose to 14 lakh in 2014. In 2015, it was 17 lakh.

Earlier, the SSC informed that candidates who have had their bank challans generated before 5 pm on June 19, can make the payment at designated branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) using these challans by June 21, 2017.

The exam will be conducted in four stages — Tier -1, Tier- 2, Tier – 3 and Tier – 4. Tier 1 exam will be held from August 1 to August 20, 2017.

Tier 1 exam will be computer-based exam which will have 25 questions of 50 marks each for general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. For this one hour long test, the aspirants have to score a maximum of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer.

