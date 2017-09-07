SSC CGL 2017: Answer keys of Tier 1 exam released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2017: The exam was held from August 5 to August 23 SSC CGL 2017: The exam was held from August 5 to August 23

Staff Selection Commission has published the answer keys for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 (Tier-I) today at ssc.nic.in. The Commission had earlier scheduled the release date on September 18. In a notification, SSC informed that a total of “15,43,962 candidates appeared in this examination which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.”

Candidates can check the answer keys at the official website by following the steps written below.

SSC CGL 2017 answer keys, here’s how to check

Step1: Log on to the official website

Step 2:Click on the link, ‘CGL Examination 2017 answer keys’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link at the bottom of the page, ‘Link for candidates’ response sheet, correct answer and submission of representations’

Step 4: Click on the link at the bottom of the new page to go to the log in page

Step 5: Enter your user Id and password

Step 6: Candidates response sheet along with correct responses will appear on the screen. Take a printout for future reference

The exam was held from August 5 to August 23. A total of 30,26,599 candidates registered for the exam. The Commission has notified the results are expected to release on October 31, however, keeping the past trend in mind, SSC may release it before the said date.

