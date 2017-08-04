SSC CGL Tier I 2017: Quick tips to crack exam section-wise

SSC CGL 2017: Know how much to score to crack the exam SSC CGL 2017: Know how much to score to crack the exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam tomorrow on August 5. Nearly 30 lakh candidates have applied for the Tier I exam and keeping the past trend in mind, the cut-off is likely to go high.

While candidates must have done their preparation, these section-wise last minute strategy will help you analyse on how much to score and what chapters to read again.

SSC CGL 2017 is divided into four sections – general knowledge, maths, English language and general intelligence. In each section, 25 questions will be asked for 50 marks each. Candidate should score 130-140 marks to get crack the recruitment exams. Read | SSC CGL 2017: Dos and don’ts, click here

Abhishek Kalra of Vidyaguru coaching institute suggests on what chapters to focus on the following sections:

Maths: In this section, questions will be around algebra, geometry and trigonometry, especially in the latter two, direct questions are asked and therefore there are more chances to score well. “Most students get stuck in arithmetic but they should memorise formulas in the last day,” said Kalra.

Target: An average candidate can score between 30-35 marks in this section.

General Intelligence: This is the most scoring section where questions on Venn diagram, analogy, logical reasoning will be asked. Pay attention to the questions on alphabet and coding.

Target: A candidate should score 40-45 marks in this section to be able to crack SSC CGL 2017.

English language: There will be questions asked on grammar, vocabulary etc. Focus on idioms and phrases and go through previous year’s test papers as there is a higher probability of repeated sets of questions.

Target: Scoring should be near 35-40 marks in this section.

General Knowledge: This section asks questions on National emergancy, constitution related like directive principals etc. A candidate needs to be aware of current affairs.

Target: Score over 20-25 marks

