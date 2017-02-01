SSC CGL 2016 Tier III exam to be held on March 19

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam result was declared on November 8 on the SSC website SSC CGL Tier 1 exam result was declared on November 8 on the SSC website

SSC CGL 2016: Staff Selection Commission will conduct Combined Graduate Level (Tier III) Examination 2016 on March 19, 2017. The exam was earlier tentatively scheduled to be held on March 5.

SSC had conducted CGL (Tier-II) exam between November 30 and December 2, 2016. The Commission claims that the exam went off without any “untoward incident” however, some candidates complained about technical flaws and other issues. Therefore, SSC has reconducted CGL 2016 for such candidates on January 12-13, 2017.

The result of SSC CGL 2016 is likely to be out on February 28, 2017.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam result was declared on November 8 on the SSC website as scheduled by the Commission. The exam was held in a total of 43 batches. Over 38 lakh aspirants registered for the recruitment exam out of which, about 14.99 lakh candidates attempted the paper in 415 exam venues in 96 cities.

