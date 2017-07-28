SSC CGL 2016 final results to release on August 4 at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL final result will be out at 6 pm at ssc.nic.in SSC CGL final result will be out at 6 pm at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission will announce the final result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 on August 4 at upsc.gov.in. The Tier III exam was held on March 19. In a notification, SSC has said that they will be declaring the final result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2016 tentatively on August 4 at 6 pm.

SSC CGLE is one of the most coveted examinations for those who wish to get a job in various Central posts. In 2015, nearly 17 lakh candidates registered for the exam, in 2017, the number of application has increased to 30 lakh.

Selection process: The final merit list will be prepared taking into account the aggregate marks scored by a candidate in Tier – I, Tier – II and Tier – III. The candidate has to qualify each of the three tiers separately. SSC CGL Tier III was conducted in pen and paper mode and descriptive type questions were asked. Only successful candidates have to appear for one hour long exam which will be held from 11 am to 12 pm.

SSC will also conduct the CGLE 2017 from August onwards.

