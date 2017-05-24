SSC cancels MTS 2017 exams, new dates to release soon

SSC MTS 2017 exam is likely to be held in September-October SSC MTS 2017 exam is likely to be held in September-October

Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday notified that SSC Multi Tasking Non-Technical Staff (MTS) recruitment exam 2017 has been cancelled for all five dates. SSC conducted the MTS exam on April 30 and May 14. The rest three exams were scheduled for May 28, June 4 and June 11. The commission has further said that to avoid any further malpractice in the exam, it will hold MTS exam in online mode (computer based) tentatively in September-October, 2017.

SSC MTS 2017 exam was in controversy as the paper was leaked on April 30 in Jaipur. “It has come to the notice of the Commission that on a social media page, the question papers of the MTS Examination 2016, with some answers were uploaded after the commencement of the Morning as well as the Evening Sessions of the examination,” the Commission said.

Though SSC said that the MTS exam will continue as per schedule, however it has failed to conduct the exam in a fair manner and has therefore cancelled it.

The recruitment exam was held to select junior staff in central government departments was leaked on Sunday prompting the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to order re-examination of the test for select candidates only.

The dates of the SSC MTS exam will be announced soon by on the official website.

