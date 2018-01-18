Latest News
  • SSB is hiring: Apply for specialist/medical officer post, earn upto Rs 80,000 per month

SSB is hiring: Apply for specialist/medical officer post, earn upto Rs 80,000 per month

SSB recruitment: A walk-in-interview will be conducted for the selection

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 2:37 pm
ssb, ssbrectt.gov.in, govtjobs, medical jobs, doctor jobs, ssb jobs The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is looking for medical officers and specialists for its various locations on contractual basis.
Related News

SSB recruitment: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of medical officer and specialists for various locations on contractual basis. Interested ones can attend the walk-in-interview from February 5 to 6 at the following centres:

— Composite Hospital, SSB, Gorakhpur (UP)

— Composite Hospital, SSB, Bathnaha (Bihar)

— Composite Hospital, SSB, Tezpur (Assam)

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 91

Designation

GDMO (General duty medical officer): 74

Specialists: 17

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

GDMO: Aspirants should be holding a recognised medical qualification. They should have completed compulsory rotating internship.

Specialists: Aspirants should be holding a recognised medical qualification. They should be holding a post graduation degree/diploma in the concerned specialty. 1.5 years of experience is required for PG degree holders and 2.5 for diploma holders.

Pay scale

GDMO: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 75,000.

Specialists: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 85,000.

Selection procedure

A walk-in-interview will be conducted for the selection. Selected ones will then have to undergo a medical examination.

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 18: Latest News