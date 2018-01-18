SSB is hiring: Apply for specialist/medical officer post, earn upto Rs 80,000 per month

SSB recruitment: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of medical officer and specialists for various locations on contractual basis. Interested ones can attend the walk-in-interview from February 5 to 6 at the following centres:
— Composite Hospital, SSB, Gorakhpur (UP)
— Composite Hospital, SSB, Bathnaha (Bihar)
— Composite Hospital, SSB, Tezpur (Assam)
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 91
Designation
GDMO (General duty medical officer): 74
Specialists: 17
Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
GDMO: Aspirants should be holding a recognised medical qualification. They should have completed compulsory rotating internship.
Specialists: Aspirants should be holding a recognised medical qualification. They should be holding a post graduation degree/diploma in the concerned specialty. 1.5 years of experience is required for PG degree holders and 2.5 for diploma holders.
Pay scale
GDMO: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 75,000.
Specialists: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 85,000.
Selection procedure
A walk-in-interview will be conducted for the selection. Selected ones will then have to undergo a medical examination.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App