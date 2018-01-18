SSB is hiring: Apply for specialist/medical officer post, earn upto Rs 80,000 per month

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is looking for medical officers and specialists for its various locations on contractual basis. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) is looking for medical officers and specialists for its various locations on contractual basis.

SSB recruitment: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of medical officer and specialists for various locations on contractual basis. Interested ones can attend the walk-in-interview from February 5 to 6 at the following centres:

— Composite Hospital, SSB, Gorakhpur (UP)

— Composite Hospital, SSB, Bathnaha (Bihar)

— Composite Hospital, SSB, Tezpur (Assam)

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 91

Designation

GDMO (General duty medical officer): 74

Specialists: 17

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

GDMO: Aspirants should be holding a recognised medical qualification. They should have completed compulsory rotating internship.

Specialists: Aspirants should be holding a recognised medical qualification. They should be holding a post graduation degree/diploma in the concerned specialty. 1.5 years of experience is required for PG degree holders and 2.5 for diploma holders.

Pay scale

GDMO: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 75,000.

Specialists: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 85,000.

Selection procedure

A walk-in-interview will be conducted for the selection. Selected ones will then have to undergo a medical examination.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd