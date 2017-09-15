SBI SO specialist officer recruitment 2017 applications open at sbi.co.in

SBI SO specialist officer recruitment 2017: The last date to submit online applications is on October 6, 2017. SBI SO specialist officer recruitment 2017: The last date to submit online applications is on October 6, 2017.

The State Bank India has released a notification for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers and links to the online application form have opened on Friday. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can do so from the official careers portal of the bank (sbi.co.in).

The recruitment test will be conducted online for two posts under the specialist cadre. These include deputy manager (law) and deputy general manager (law). Read | SBI PO vs IBPS PO, which one is better?

Vacancies: 41

Deputy manager (law)- 40

Deputy general manager (law)- 1

Important dates:

Registration and application process begins- September 15, 2017

Last date to submit online applications- October 6, 2017

Last date to submit hard copies of applications- October 10, 2017

Call letters (tentative)- October 25, 2017

Online test- November 11, 2017

Eligibility:

Deputy manager (law)

– Candidates should be at last 25 years old and no older than 35

– Candidates should have a graduate’s degree in law or should have passed in a 5-year integrated law course

– Candidates should be enrolled with the Bar Council and have at least 4 years of experience as a law officer in financial institutions

Deputy general manager (law)

– Candidates should be at least 35 years old and no older than 45.

– Candidates should have a graduate’s degree in law or should have passed in a 5-year integrated law course

– Candidates should be enrolled with the Bar Council and have at least 15 years of experience as a law officer in financial institutions

