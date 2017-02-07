SBI PO recruitment 2017: Apply for 2313 posts from today

SBI PO 2017: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university SBI PO 2017: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university

SBI PO 2017: The State Bank Of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification for filling in probationary officers posts. The application process for SBI PO 2017 begins from February 7 and will continue till March 6, 2017.

Eligibility: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Age: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1.

Application fees:

SC/ST/PWD : Rs 100 (non refundable)

General and OBC: Rs 600 (non refundable)

Steps to apply for SBI PO 2017 posts

Visit the official website — sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on career tab

Then choose new registration.

Enter the required details correctly such as your name, date of birth, contact details, educational qualifications etc.

Upload scanned copy of your photograph and signature.

Selection process: The examination will be held in two phases preliminary and main. The candidates who will qualify in preliminary exam will have to appear for the main. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for a group exercises and interview.

Important dates for SBI PO 2017 posts

Online registration including edit/modification of application by candidates – February 7 to March 6

Payment of application fees/intimation charges – February 7 to March 6

Download of call letters for Online Preliminary Examination – April 15

Online Examination – Preliminary – April 29 and 30, May 6 and 7

Result of Online Exam – Preliminary – May 17

Download of Call Letter for Online Main Exam – May 22

Conduct of Online Examination – Main – June 4

Declaration of Result – Main – June 19

Download Call Letter for Interview – June 26

Conduct of Group Discussion & Interview – July 10

Declaration of Final Result – August 5

