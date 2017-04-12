SBI PO exam 2017 hall tickets released, download at sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2017: In February, the bank had released a notification to recruit 2313 PO. SBI PO 2017: In February, the bank had released a notification to recruit 2313 PO.

SBI PO hall tickets: State Bank Of India has released the call letters for probationary officers recruitment examination 2017. The examination will be held on April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7, 2017.

In February, the bank had released a notification to recruit 2313 PO. While the notification has mentioned the download of hall tickets date as April 15, however, they have released it three days in advance.

Steps to download SBI PO hall tickets 2017

1. Visit the official website of bank – sbi.co.in

2. On the homepage, under the ‘careers’ page, click on the PO admit card download announcement

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

4. Your admit card will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’ or press ‘Enter’

5. Download the admit card and take a printout of the the same

Selection process: The examination will be held in two phases — preliminary and main. Those who qualify the preliminary round will have to appear for the main. Successful candidates in the main examination will be called for the group exercises and interview.

Exam pattern: The preliminary exam is going to be an online objective exam having three sections — English language, quantitative aptitude (maths) and reasoning ability. You will have to attempt 100 questions in one hour.

