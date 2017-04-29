SBI PO Prelims 2017: Exam of moderate difficulty, see paper analysis here

SBI PO exam 2017: The exams are scheduled to be held April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7, 2017. SBI PO exam 2017: The exams are scheduled to be held April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7, 2017.

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducted the first round of the Probationary Officer (PO) preliminary examination on Saturday, April 29, 2017 and experts considered the paper to be of moderate level of difficulty. Candidates can expect the cut off to be between 48 and 53.

The exams are scheduled to be held April 29 and 30 and May 6 and 7, 2017. The paper is dived into three parts— English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. This year, the Reasoning ability section was considered to be quite difficult, but the other two sections were of average difficulty.

Read | SBI PO exam 2017: Check exam details here

While the Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability contained 35 questions of one mark each, the English Language portion contained 30 question with a total of 30 marks. There were no questions asked on Syllogism for Reasoning.

The bank had released a notification in February informing that it was looking to recruit 2313 candidates for the post of Probationary Officers. Those who clear the preliminaries will then have to appear for the main exam. Once the main exam has been successfully cleared, there will be group exercises and interviews through which candidates will be finally selected.

Read | SBI PO 2017 prelims: 7 things to keep in mind while appearing for bank exam

Here are some of the questions that were asked during the paper on Saturday:

English Language-

Quantitative Aptitude-

Reasoning Ability-

For more stories on SBI PO exams, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd