SBI PO 2017: Today is the last date to apply for 2313 posts

For those looking for an opportunity to work in the State Bank Of India (SBI) as probationary officers, should hurry up as the last date to apply is today. The bank will recruit 2313 PO and the online preliminary examination will be held in the last week of April and the first week of May.

Eligibility: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Age: Not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1.

Application fees:

SC/ST/PWD : Rs 100 (non refundable)

General and OBC: Rs 600 (non refundable)

A PO holds the position of an Assistant Manager (AM) on probation and is part of the junior management, (sometimes referred to as the Scale 1 Officer).

Steps to register for SBI PO 2017

Go to the official website – sbi.co.in/careers or statebankofindia.com/careers

First get register yourself online through Bank’s website

Pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/Internet Banking

Ensure you have valid email ID which should be kept active till the declaration of results

Upload scanned photo

Fill the application carefully and note down the registration number and password

On successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form will be generated which may be printed for record.

If the online transaction is not successfully completed, please register again and make payment online

The candidates need to download the call letters for online preliminary examination from April 15. The preliminary exam is going to be an online objective exam having three sections — English Language, Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) and Reasoning Ability. You will have to attempt 100 questions in one hour.

You must attempt online mock tests so as to fine tune your strategy and sharpen your time management skills. Remember that attempting 100 questions in 60 minutes is a challenging task, especially when negative marking provisions are also there.

The result will be released on May 22.

