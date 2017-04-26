SBI PO 2017 prelims: 7 things to keep in mind while appearing for bank exam

SBI PO 2017 prelims: Every wrong answer can cost you 0.25 marks as penalty SBI PO 2017 prelims: Every wrong answer can cost you 0.25 marks as penalty

SBI PO 2017: State Bank of India will conduct the probationary officer examination for banking aspirants. SBI has recently entered the list of top 50 banks in the world. This largest bank recruit PO every year and lakhs of candidates appear in the exam. Here are a few tips to help aspirants before they appear for SBI PO 2017 Prelims.

1. Familiarise yourself with exam: Be familiar with the structure, pattern, and the difficulty level of the exam. Ideally, aspirants should have practiced mock tests for assessing their own performance as per exam pattern. When practiced on web, it will also give them an idea of how to attempt online exam, and how’s the exam interface.

2. Know your targets: Candidates should remember that SBI PO prelims is a qualifying exam where cutoff needs to be cleared at two levels, sectional cut-off and overall cut-off. So, make sure that you attempt questions accordingly, keeping both these numbers in mind.

3. Question selection is the key: Sections are not asked in a set pattern in this exam and you are free to start with any section you wish. So, ensure that you select the questions smartly. Students who start their exam with a tough question could end up spending 10-15 minutes and realise that they are unable to solve it.

Always start with the section that you have a good hold over and go for the less time consuming topics first.

4. Manage you time across sections: Sectional time division is not applicable in the prelims exam, so you need to be very careful with the time you spend on each section. This is because you need to clear the sectional as well as overall cut-off. Again, practicing mock tests helps you with developing a strategy for time allotment.

5. Avoid negative marking: Aspirants who go by blank rules like – “70+ attempts are must to clear the exam” might find themselves pulled down by negative marking. What is the point of attempting 70+ questions if you cannot attempt them accurately? Every wrong answer can cost you 0.25 marks as penalty, which in turn will reduce your chances of success.

6. Stay calm and treat paper on merit: At the end, remember that it’s a competitive exam. If the paper is too tough, it’s tough for everyone. Similarly, if it’s easy — it’ll be easy for everyone. If you take advice from toppers, they’ll only say that you should only think about making it your best attempt. So, do not panic even if you come across any new pattern based question in the exam.

7. Be prepared before leaving for exam hall – Make sure that you carry a xerox of your ID proof with you along with the original. Do not forget to paste your photograph on the admit card (same photograph as that of application form). Make sure that you reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to avoid any last minute hassle.

