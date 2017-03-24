SBI recruitment 2017: Apply for 262 wealth management officer posts, check here

SBI recruitment 2017: The last date for receipt of the print out of Online application along with enclosures at SBI, CRPD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai is on April 13, 2017. SBI recruitment 2017: The last date for receipt of the print out of Online application along with enclosures at SBI, CRPD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai is on April 13, 2017.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the registration process for the recruitment of 262 officers in specialized positions for wealth management. Interested candidates can apply for the post from the official website of the SBI.

The registration process began on March 24, 2017 and will carry on till April 10, 2017. The last date for receipt of the print out of Online application along with enclosures at SBI, CRPD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai is on April 13, 2017. The SBI further announced that candidates can apply to more than one position as long as they fulfill the eligibility criteria.

Posts available: 262

Sales Head- 1

Products, Investments and Research Head- 1

Operations Head- 1

Manager (Business Development)- 1

Manager (Business Process)- 1

Central Research Team- 4

Acquisition Relationship Managers- 21

Relationship Managers- 124

Relationship Manager (Team Lead)- 15

Investment Counsellors- 26

Customer Relationship Executives- 67

Steps to apply for SBI officers posts:

– Go to the official careers website the SBI (sbi.co.in/careers).

– Click on the notification for the recruitment of officers in specialized positions for wealth management.

– Read through the details provided and take note of the eligibility criteria.

– In the same notification, click on “Apply online”.

– Register, login and fill in your details in the fields provided.

– Submit your application.

– Download the application form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on SBI, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd