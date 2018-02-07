SAIL recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 382 management trainee post, salary upto Rs 46,500 per month

SAIL recruitment 2018: The shortlisting will be done on the basis of GATE score. SAIL recruitment 2018: The shortlisting will be done on the basis of GATE score.

SAIL recruitment 2018: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications from aspirants interested to apply for the post of management trainee (technical) in E1 grade in various engineering disciplines for operation of its plants/units and mines across India. The duration of the training will be 1 year. Interested lot can apply at the official website – sail.co.in before February 21.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 382

Designation

Management Trainee

Disciplines

Mechanical Engineering: 125

Metallurgical Engineering: 88

Electrical Engineering: 88

Chemical Engineering: 25

Instrumentation Engineering: 31

Mining Engineering: 25

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a degree in engineering with 65 per cent marks (average of all semesters, irrespective of the weightage given to any particular year by the institute/university), in

six(6) engineering disciplines of mechanical, metallurgy, electrical, instrumentation, chemical and mining.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 28 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,600 to Rs 46,500 per month. After the completion of their training, when they will become junior managers, they will get a monthly salary of Rs 24,900 to Rs 50,500.

Selection procedure

The shortlisting will be done on the basis of GATE score. The candidates will then be called for group discussion and interview.

