RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Apply for 402 Junior Instructor posts at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Instructor in Department of Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship, Rajasthan. Interested, eligible candidates can apply online through the official website latest by June 15, 2018. The online application process will commence from May 17, 2018 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 402

Post wise vacancy details

Junior Instructor (COPA): 49

Junior Instructor (Mechanic Diesel

Engine): 31

Junior Instructor (Electrician): 91

Junior Instructor (Electronics Mechanic): 35

Junior Instructor (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): 17

Junior Instructor (Welder): 49

Junior Instructor (Wireman): 32

Junior Instructor (Workshop Calculation & Science): 39

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should hold minimum an Engineering degree to apply for the post.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 40 years as on January 1, 2019, and not less than 20 years.

Application fee:

The general/ UR/ OBC candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. The OBC Non-Creamy layer candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 350.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, latest by June 15, 2018.

Important dates:

Start date of online application: May 17, 2018

Last date to apply online: June 15, 2018

Submission of application fee begins: May 17, 2018

Last date to pay application fee: June 15, 2018

Commencement of admit card: Admit card likely to release on the first week of September.

Exam date: Examination will be held between September to October 2018.

For details on job-related queries, please visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

