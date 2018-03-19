RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Apply for 180 vacant positions of female supervisor, eligibility details

Those who wish to apply are required to fill in the online application form at the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Those who wish to apply are required to fill in the online application form at the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting female aspirants to apply for the post of supervisor. Those who wish to apply are required to fill in the online application form at the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 180

Designation

Supervisor (Woman)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should have graduated from any recognised university, established by law in India. They must also possess the knowledge on Rajasthan’s culture and of working in Hindi written Devanagari script.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 40 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 33,800 to Rs 1,06,700.

How to apply

Interested, eligible aspirants can online at the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Application fee

General and creamy layer OBC/SBC category: Rs 450

Non-creamy layer OBC/ SBC category: Rs 350

For SC/ST / PWD category: Rs 250

Important dates

Registration begins: April 5

Last date for online registration: May 4

Examination fee submission: April 5 to May 4.

Written examination: July

