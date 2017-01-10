RSMSSB patwari mains exam 2016: Answer key released, check here

RSMSSB patwari mains exam 2016: The exam was conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Patwari in Rajaswa Vibhag, Rajasthan. RSMSSB patwari mains exam 2016: The exam was conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Patwari in Rajaswa Vibhag, Rajasthan.

RSMSSB exam 2016: The answer key for the Patwari mains exam has been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The candidates who had appeared for the exam on December 24, 2016 can check the answer key on the official website.

The RSMSSB main role is to make recommendations of candidates for direct recruitment. It aims to recruit capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting tests and personal interviews.

The exam was conducted for the recruitment of candidates for the post of Patwari in Rajaswa Vibhag, Rajasthan. About 1,16,429 candidates appeared from the main exam.

Post: Patwari of Rajaswa Vibhag

Number of Posts: 4400

Steps to download answer key:

– Go to the official website (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Roll over the menu where it says “Candidates corner”. A drop down menu will appear.

– Click on answer key.

– Click on “Answer Key for Patwar Mains”.

– Download a copy of the answer key or keep a print out of the same for further reference.

