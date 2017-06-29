RSMSSB Librarian Grade III 2016 result and cut-off declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates can view their result and cut-off marks at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can view their result and cut-off marks at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the posts of Librarian (Grade- III). Candidates can view their result and cut-off marks at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was held on November 13, 2016.

Last year, RSMSSB had released the recruitment notification to fill a total of 562 posts. The candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview/ examinations conducted by the organisation.

RSMSSB librarian grade 3 result 2017, know how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Rajasthan RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab ‘Result’

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page. Click on ‘librarian grade 3 result 2017 result and cut-off marks’

Step 4: Enter your application number, select your date of birth by clicking on the calendar icon and enter the text as given in the image box on the page.

Step 5: Your result be available to you

The RPSC conducts recruitment examinations in Rajasthan for various posts in government offices and departments and offices. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) also schedules such examinations in the state.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd