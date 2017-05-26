RRB NTPC stage 2 mains results declared, check now

RRB NTPC mains results: Over 93 lakh candidates applied for the RRB NTPC vacancy RRB NTPC mains results: Over 93 lakh candidates applied for the RRB NTPC vacancy

RRB NTPC mains results: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) second stage examination (CBT)on May 25. The exam was held on January 17, 18 and 19, 2017 to fill 18,252 vacancies in various technical and non-technical posts of RRB.

There were over 56 lakh candidates who had appeared for the stage one exam. More than three lakh candidates qualified for stage two. The aptitude test/ typing skill test is likely to be held in June/July, 2017. The provisional list will be released soon.

The RRB released the answer keys for stage two in January which are available on the official website.

Steps to download RRB NTPC mains results 2017

Visit the official website of the Board you applied at

On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC results stage II

A new page will open

Enter your user ID and password and click on login

Check your results

Aptitude Test

Aptitude Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Aptitude test may comprise of several test batteries and the candidates will have to qualify in each of these batteries to be considered for the posts of Assistant Station Master (ASM), (Cat. No.7)/Traffic Assistant, (Cat. No.8).

