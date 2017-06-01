RRB NTPC results 2016 announced, check names of shortlisted candidates for aptitude test here

RRB NTPC 2016 results: The ratio of the second stage CBT marks and aptitude test marks shall be 70:30 RRB NTPC 2016 results: The ratio of the second stage CBT marks and aptitude test marks shall be 70:30

RRB NTPC results 2016: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the list of candidates shortlisted for RRB NTPC 2016 aptitude test for the posts of assistant station master (ASM) in the Indian Railways. The exam was held from January 17 to January 19. A total of 3,850 candidates have appeared for the aptitude test.

These candidates will be intimated through SMS /e-mail for downloading of e-call letters to appear in the aptitude test and/or typing skill test. The exam is likely to be held in June/July, 2017.

The ratio of the second stage CBT marks and aptitude test marks shall be 70:30. The exam may comprise of several test batteries and the aspirants have to qualify each to get shortlisted for the post. The marks of only such candidates who qualify in each of the batteries individually will be added to the second stage written exam scores to draw the merit list.

However, they will be eligible to be considered for other posts depending upon their merit cum preferences and suitability.

RRB NTPC results 2016 declared, check steps to download results

Step 1: Visit the official website of the respective board

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘The Result of Shortlisted Candidates for Aptitude Test (AT) for the post of ASM (Cat.-7) and Typing skill Test (TST) for the post of JAA (Cat.-5) and Sr. Clerk cum Typist (Cat.-6)’

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying names of shortlisted candidates

Step 4: Check and if needed then fill the aptitude test form

