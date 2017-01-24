RRB NTPC 2016 stage 2 exam: Answer keys released, check here

RRB NTPC 2016: Over 3 lakh candidates qualified the second stage examination. RRB NTPC 2016: Over 3 lakh candidates qualified the second stage examination.

RRB NTPC 2016: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non Technical Popular Category stage II examination’s answer keys and objection tracker. In case candidates have objections, they can raise it with the help of objection tracker. The last date to file for evaluation is by Januray 30, 11:59 pm.

The examination was held to fill 18,252 vacancies in various technical and non-technical posts of RRB. Over 3 lakh candidates qualified the second stage examination.

Steps to check RRB NTPC answer keys 2016

Visit the official website of the railway board

Click on the link ‘ Response and raise objections’

A new page will open

Enter your registration number and password which is your date of birth as entered during online application stage

Post login, you will find two tabs – ‘Candidate Question Booklet and Answer’ and ‘Candidate Objection’.

Go to the first tab and download your question paper and go through the questions and correct answers tick marked with a green tick.

As per the official notification, “Objections raised, if any, will be examined before processing of the result. The decision of the Railway Recruitment Boards in this regard will be final and binding.”

