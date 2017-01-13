RRB NTPC 2016: Download admit card for stage II exam

RRB NTPC exam 2016: The stage II exam will be held to recruit non-technical graduates for various posts in the railways. RRB NTPC exam 2016: The stage II exam will be held to recruit non-technical graduates for various posts in the railways.

RRB NTPC admit card 2016: The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the admit card for NTPC stage 2, 2016 examination. The exam will be held in three phases — on January 17, 18 and 19. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official websites of RRB.

The candidates appearing for the January 17 exam can download the admit cards from today. For January 18 exam, admit card link will be activated from January 14 and those aspirants appearing for the RRB NTPC exam on January 19 can download their admit cards from January 15, 2017.

The stage II exam will be held to recruit non-technical graduates for various posts in the Indian Railways.

About 56 lakh applicants appeared for the exam while only three lakh qualified for the second stage. The common CBT exam was conducted between March and May this year.

Steps to download 2016 RRB NTPC Stage 2 admit card:

– Visit the official website of the respective RRB you applied for

– On the homepage or on the admit card section, click on the link CEN 03/2015 stage 2 admit card link

– Enter the user id and the date of birth which is also your password and click on the “login” button.

– The admit card will appear

– Download and take a print out.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment exam in December last year (advertisement no.: CEN 03/2015). RRB invited applications for 18,252 vacancies. Almost 93 lakh aspirants had sent in their applications.

