Railway Recruitment Board: Aadhaar cards now mandatory for application

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that candidates must use their Aadhaar cards as identity proof. This has been made mandatory to prevent any attempts at impersonation. Anyone who wishes to apply for a job through RRB and does not have an Aadhaar card should visit Aadhaar Enrolment centers and have them made.

This new norm has will be enforced in all future railway recruitments. The board said that applicants must furnish their 12-digit Aadhaar number or 28-digit Aadhaar registration receipt while filling application forms. Biometric attendance systems will be set up during exams to collect and match the candidates’ fingerprints with those stored in the Aadhaar cards.

The board announced that this would make the verification process convenient and hassle free. The process comes under the Aadhaar Act which came into effect from September 14, 2016. “Section 57 of the Aadhaar Act permits the use of Aadhaar number for establishing the identity of an individual for any purpose pursuant to any law or any contract to this effect,” the RRB said in an official release.

Three states (Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya ans Assam), however, have been exempt from this rule. Candidates from these states will have to enter a valid passport number, voter-ID card number or any other government approved identity card number while filling out the application form. Applicants from all other states will compulsorily have to provide their Aadhaar numbers in order to be eligible for any job through the RRB.

