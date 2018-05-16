RPSC recruitment 2018: 5000 lecturer posts, apply from May 17

RPSC Recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from May 17 RPSC Recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply through the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from May 17

RPSC Recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commision ( RPSC) invites applications for the post of lecturer (School) for Geography, Punjabi, English, Hindi, Social Science, Sanskrit, Science, Mathematics, Music, Physics, Agriculture and various other subjects among the subjects under the Secondary Education Department of Rajasthan. The people who are willing to apply can do the same before June 16 on the website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will start from May 17.

RPSC Recruitment 2018 –

Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies: 5000

Geography – 782

Economics – 129

Punjabi – 15

Rajasthani – 6

Social Science – 5

Sociology – 32

Drawing – 40

Music – 6

History – 613

Commerce – 118

Biology – 166

Chemistry – 160

Home Science – 54

Hindi – 849

Political Science – 815

Physics – 187

Agriculture – 370

Mathematics – 193

English – 304

Sanskrit – 156

Eligibility Criteria

The person applying for the post of a lecturer must be a graduate in that particular subject and must have a B.Ed from any recognised college or university.

Age Limit:

The people who are applying for the job must fall in the age category of 21 to 40 years. The age relaxation rules will be applied as given in the official advertisement.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the competitive examination that will be conducted.

Important Dates:

• Starting Date of Online Application: 17-05-2018

• Last Date of Online Application: 16-06-2018

• Last Date for Corrections in Online Application: 23-06-2018

