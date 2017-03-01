Rajasthan RPSC Clerk grade II 2013 main exam admit card released, download here

RPSC admit card: About 19088 candidates have cleared the first phase of the clerk recruitment exam RPSC admit card: About 19088 candidates have cleared the first phase of the clerk recruitment exam

RPSC admit card 2016: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results for the lower clerk grade 2 combined computer exam 2013. The candidates can download the admit cards from the main website of the RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC had conducted the re-examination on October 23 and the results were declared in January. About 19088 candidates have cleared the first phase. The Commission will announce the dates for second phase of the examination soon.

Steps to download the Rajasthan RPSC LDC grade II admit card:

Log on to the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the download link on the right hand side of the page

Enter your application ID, date of birth and exam name. You can select your date of birth from the calendar which will be displayed from the calendar icon on the admit card download page.

Your admit card will be displayed when you click on “Submit”

The website states that the candidates are required to carry a photocopy of their admit cards as well as an original photo ID proof for entry. If the candidates are not carrying these, they will not be allowed entry in to the exam hall or venue.

Candidates should also note that they would not be allowed to carry any kind of electronic items, wrist watches, mobiles phones, etc., inside the exam hall. All such items are to be left outside the hall.

