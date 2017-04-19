RPSC recruitment 2017: Admit cards for grade 2 Senior Teacher exam released

RPSC recruitment 2017: The subjects on which the candidates will be tested include Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, English and Punjabi. RPSC recruitment 2017: The subjects on which the candidates will be tested include Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, English and Punjabi.

RPSC recruitment 2017: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Grade 2 Senior Teacher Competitive Examination 2017. Candidates who have been waiting for the admit cards can now download them from the official website of the RPSC.

The exam will be conducted at centres in various districts across the state on April 26 and May 1, 2017. The subjects on which the candidates will be tested include Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Science, Science, English and Punjabi.

“The gate passes for the candidates have been uploaded through various links on the web portal,” the RPSC said in a notice. The commission also requested attendees of the exam to bring with them the gate pass, one passport size photograph and one original photo identity proof on the day of the exam.

“Candidates will not be allowed entry without these items,” the RPSC said, adding that candidates should reach the centres an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Steps to download the admit card for RPSC grade 2 Senior Teacher exam 2017:

– Go to the official website for the RPSC (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on the exam dashboard.

– In the column of the “Sr Teacher Gr II Comp Exam – 2016”, click on the link to the admit card.

– Download the admit card once it is available.

