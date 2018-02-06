RPSC grade 2 teacher exam 2017: Result declared for social science, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC result: The result of social science subject for second grade teacher recruitment exam has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Before this, the commission had also announced the result of the science and Punjabi subjects. A total of 2,203 candidates have qualified the exam. The exam was held to fill 9488 posts.

RPSC result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the left hand side of the home page under ‘Important links’ click in ‘Results’

Step 3: You will re-directed to a new page. Click on the result link

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and merit number of the candidates

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The cut-off marks for different categories have also been published.

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the second grade teacher exam held from April to July, 2017. Those who have qualified have to fill the application form, available on the official website and submit it with all the photocopies of all certificates.

