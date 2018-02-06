  • Associate Sponsor
  • RPSC grade 2 teacher exam 2017: Result declared for social science, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC grade 2 teacher exam 2017: Result declared for social science, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC result: A total of 2,203 candidates have qualified the RPSC exam. Overall, 9488 posts have to be filled for various subjects. Candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 6, 2018 6:05 pm
Related News

RPSC result: The result of social science subject for second grade teacher recruitment exam has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Before this, the commission had also announced the result of the science and Punjabi subjects. A total of 2,203 candidates have qualified the exam. The exam was held to fill 9488 posts.

RPSC result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the left hand side of the home page under ‘Important links’ click in ‘Results’
Step 3: You will re-directed to a new page. Click on the result link
Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and merit number of the candidates
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

ReadRPSC grade 2 teacher result 2018 

The cut-off marks for different categories have also been published.

Over 9 lakh candidates appeared for the second grade teacher exam held from April to July, 2017. Those who have qualified have to fill the application form, available on the official website and submit it with all the photocopies of all certificates.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News

Adda

Feb 06: Latest News