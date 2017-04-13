RPSC LDC Grade 2 Clerk exam 2013: Results declared, check cut-off marks

RPSC clerk results 2013: The notification contains the list of candidates who have cleared the exam along with the cut off marks RPSC clerk results 2013: The notification contains the list of candidates who have cleared the exam along with the cut off marks

RPSC clerk results 2013: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released cut off marks for the grade 2 Clerk combined competitive examination 2013. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and are waiting for the cut-off scores can check the same from the official website.

The commission released the notification for the grade 2 exam results on Thursday April 12, 2017. The notification contains the results of the candidates who have cleared the exam. The merit list for the same was released on March 31, 2017.

Read | Rajasthan RPSC LDC Clerk grade II 2013 exam: Results declared

The RPSC had conducted the re-examination for the LDC clerk exam on October 23, 2017. About 19088 candidates cleared the competitive exam’s first phase. In the general category, a total of 2,416 candidates have passed. The cut-off marks for general category candidates is 218.72 while for WE, it is 202.52.

Steps to check RPSC clerk grade 2 results:

– Go to the official website of the RPSC (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in)

– Click on the notification that says “12/04/2017 – Press Note Regarding Exam Date change for Sr Teacher Gr II Comp. Exam 2016”.

– Scroll down the file to check the results.

For more stories on RPSC, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd