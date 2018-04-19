RMSSB recruitment 2018: Apply for 162 Tax Assistant posts by May 18

RMSSB recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before May 18, 2018 through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in RMSSB recruitment 2018: The candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before May 18, 2018 through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RMSSB recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates for the posts of Tax Assistant. The candidates can apply in the prescribed format on or before May 18, 2018.

The online application process commenced on April 19, and it will continue till May 18, 12 am. The candidates selected for the post will get a salary between Rs 26,300 to 85,500.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 162

Post wise vacancy details:

Non-TSP area: 148

TSP area: 18

RMSSB recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Application/ Electronics or equivalent.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 40 years.

Selection procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

How to apply

The candidates may apply online in the prescribed format through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to general or OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. However, the SC/ST or other reserved category candidates have to pay an application fee of (Rs 350/ Rs 250).

RMSSB recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application process: April 19, 2018

Last date to apply online: May 18, 2018

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

