RJS 2017: Rule on minimum age criteria challenged at Rajasthan High Court, notice issued

RJ High Court: The state government, court’s registrar general and registrar (examination) have been issued a notice by the high court in regards with a petition challenging the constitutionality of a rule on the minimum age requirement for appearing in the Rajasthan Judicial Services examination (RJS). The division bench comprising justices Sangeet Lodha and Vineet Kumar Mathur yesterday sought their reply by January 4.

Petitioner Sarwar Khan’s counsel Rajak Haidar put his points forward in the court saying that the minimum age for a civil judge is 23 years under the Rajasthan Judicial Service Rules 2010.

He said, “On the contrary, the minimum age for a civil judge in the states of Delhi, Haryana, MP, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh etc is 21 years. Also, the minimum age for the civil services examination under UPSC and RPSC is also 21 years.”

In 2015, after completing his graduation in law from Jai Narayan Vyas University, Khan was eligible for direct recruitment as a civil judge. But he could not appear for the examination as he was under 23 years of age and the minimum age required was 23 years on January 1, 2018.

His counsel said the apex court has said that he should be given opportunity in the judicial services and in view of this, depriving a youth with qualification in law from appearance in the exam on the basis of the age was “unconstitutional, unlawful and inappropriate”.

