Parental encouragement drives girls to choose career in STEM: Research

Girls feel ‘most encouraged’ in following STEM-related careers when parents and teachers offer ‘hands-on help’ and ‘support’. Girls feel ‘most encouraged’ in following STEM-related careers when parents and teachers offer ‘hands-on help’ and ‘support’.

Girls feel most encouraged in following STEM-related careers when parents and teachers offer ‘hands-on help’ and ‘support’ such as assisting them with their homework and sending them to classes, as per the latest Mastercard STEM research. Parental encouragement (46 per cent) followed by teachers and counsellors (13 per cent) are the key reasons on why girls pursue a career in STEM.

The research revealed 93 per cent of 12 to 14-year-old girls consider STEM-related careers when they are younger, followed by 81 per cent of girls aged 15-16 and 70 per cent girls aged between 17-19. Another major highlight of the research shows girls are ‘very interested’ to enter STEM jobs from a young age with main attractions includes a passion for the subject and potential for higher pay.

In this demographic, engineers, software engineers, doctors and scientists are the top-ranked professions amongst young girls. However, 38 per cent of Indian teenage girls believe that they are ‘less likely’ than boys to pursue STEM because of the perceptions that it is a ‘male-dominated’ industry.

How India can increase STEM careers among young women:

— Encourage girls to take up STEM classes in school

— Change society perception of women in STEM

— Internship opportunities, equal employment opportunities

— Strong representation of women

Methodology

The third edition of the Mastercard ‘Girls in Tech’ research was conducted via an online survey with 2,426 girls aged 12-25 years old in six countries (Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore) in Asia Pacific. The interviews were conducted in November and December 2017 with parental consent for minors.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd