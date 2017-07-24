Reliance Jio recruitment: Latest jobs for freshers, apply at jio.com

Reliance Jio recruitment: With the beginning of a new academic year, many freshers are on the lookout for jobs which does not require prior experience. Reliance Jio recruitment: With the beginning of a new academic year, many freshers are on the lookout for jobs which does not require prior experience.

Reliance Jio is regular in announcing and recruiting candidates for various posts in different areas of the company. With the beginning of a new academic year, many freshers are on the lookout for jobs which do not require prior experience. Here are four vacancies that have opened up in the company for candidates with no experience:

1. JC Exec Premium Relationship Manager- Others:

Location: Bhubaneshwar

Experience: 0-3 years

Education: Graduate’s degree from a top college. MBA preferred.

Job profile: The job is a part of the customer service department with responsibilities including achieving sales targets, productivity, churn management and net promoter score.

2. JC Executive Premium Relationship Manager:

Location: Kolkata

Experience: 0-3 years

Education: Graduate from a top colleges and a tier 2 MBA institute.

Job Profile: This job is a part of the customer service department. The responsibilities include achieving sales targets, productivity, churn management and net promoter score.

3. JC Digital Repair Specialist A

Location: Vadodara

Experience: 0-4 years

Education: 10+2, ITI, Diploma, Certification in Device Care

Job Profile: A customer service post involving interaction with customer on handset and troubleshoot related issues, conversant in assembly or dissasy of smartphones and knowledge of repairing handsets up to L2 level.

4. JC Senior Digital Repair Specialist C

Location: Bela Pratapgarh

Experience: 0-4 years

Education: 10+2, ITI, Diploma, Certification in Device Care

Job Profile: Customer service department post involving interaction with customer on handset and troubleshoot related issues, conversant in assembly or dissasy of smartphones and knowledge of repairing handsets up to L2 level.

Selection steps for the above posts:

Step 1: Search for and apply to your preferred post. The company will review your application.

Step 2: Appear for the assessment process which involves tests and interviews.

Step 3: Your performance during the assessment will be assessed. If you are selected, the company will send you an offer letter.

