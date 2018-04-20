Hiring in Reliance Jio: Apply for sales and distribution posts, check eligibility

Reliance Jio is hiring, check details here Reliance Jio is hiring, check details here

Reliance Jio has issued recruitment notifications, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the positions of Jio Point Lead and JC Connectivity Sales Lead. Those who are interested in applying can do so at the official website — careers.jio.com. Aspirants can check all the details related to eligibility, skills required and others here itself. The aspirants should have pursued graduation from a recognised university/institute. Experience required for these positions is 4 to 6 years (2-4 years for manager post).

Vacancy details

Designation

Jio Point Lead C, Bulandshahr, UP

JC Connectivity Sales Lead C, Aurangabad, Bihar

JC Devices Sales Lead B, Agra, UP

Jio Point Manager, Patan, Gujarat

Skills required

For Jio Point Lead C:

— Distribution management skills

— Territory familiarity

— People management and communication skills

— Influencing and negotiation skills

— Structured approach of problem solving

— High process orientation

Click here to apply

For JC Connectivity Sales Lead

— Channel sales management

— Expertise on industry, products and technologies

— Knowledge on post sales process

— Grooming and communication skills

— Customer centricity



Click here to apply

For JC Devices Sales Lead B

— Knowledge of industry, product and technologies

— Device sales process

— Knowledge on post sales process

— Grooming and communication skills

— Customer centricity

Click here to apply

Jio Point Manager

— Distribution management skills

— Territory familiarity

— Entrepreneurship skills

— Strong interpersonal and people management skills

— Financial management and problem solving skills

— Technical orientation

Click here to apply

