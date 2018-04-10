Reliance Jio jobs: Search on for engineers, multiple posts available; check eligibility

All those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — careers.jio.com All those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — careers.jio.com

Reliance Jio jobs: Reliance Jio, an LTE mobile network operator, has invited applications from eligible candidates who are looking out for jobs under the engineering domain. Vacancies are open for various posts such as maintenance engineer, telecom executive, backhaul engineer and others. Jobs offered by reliance are one of the most sought after jobs, offering attractive salary and good opportunities. All those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — careers.jio.com

Designation

Maintenance Engineer, Kolkata

SME Mast, Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir

State Materials Co-ordinator, Mohali – Punjab

FTTx Engineer, Jamnagar – Gujarat

JC Telecom Executive, Barauni – Bihar

Maintenance Engineer, Delhi NCR – Delhi

JC Backhaul Engineer A, Dhanbad – Jharkhand

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Maintenance Engineer, Kolkata

The aspirants should have pursued BE/B Tech/Diploma from a recognised institutions and should be holding an experience of 1-4 years. They should possess knowledge/hands-on experience in fiber operations and maintenance,

utility operations and maintenance, ISP operations, preventive maintenance, analytical approach, problem solving attitude.

SME Mast, Srinagar

The aspirants should have pursued BE/Diploma and should be holding an experience of minimum 4 years and maximum 8 years.

State Materials Co-ordinator

The aspirants should have pursued BE, B Tech (elect, communications, mechanical), preferably with diploma in materials management. They should be holding an experience of minimum 10 year and maximum 15 years.

FTTx Engineer, Jamnagar

The aspirants should have pursued BE, B Tech electronics and should be holding an experience of four to seven years. They should possess hands on experience of splicing, OTDR, LSPM and cable locator, fiber network O&M experience. They should also have good communication skill along with analytical and problem solving skill.

JC Telecom Executive

The aspirants should have pursued diploma in electronics/electrical and should be holding an experience of minimum 1 year and maximum three years.

Maintenance Engineer, Delhi NCR – Delhi

The aspirants should have pursued BE/B Tech/diploma and possess an experience of 1 to 4 years. They should also possess an analytical approach and problem solving attitude and should be self motivated and a team player.

JC Backhaul Engineer A, Dhanbad

The aspirants should have pursued diploma in electronics/electrical. They should be holding an experience of minimum two years and maximum four years.

How to apply

All those who wish to apply may do so at the above mentioned official website.

