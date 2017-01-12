APSLPRB final mains exam 2016: PC and Warder admit card released, check here

APSLPRB final mains exam 2016: Candidates may download the admit card from the official website. APSLPRB final mains exam 2016: Candidates may download the admit card from the official website.

The admit cards for the final APSLPRB mains exam 2016 have been released. The exams will be held for the post of Police Constable (Civil and AR) and Warder (Prisons) for candidates who have qualified in the preliminary round.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) aims implement effective and timely recruitment procedures for the direct recruitment of all non-gazetted posts in the state’s Police Departments. Candidates may download the admit card from the official website (recruitment.appolice.gov.in).

Exam: APSLPRB final mains exam 2016

Post: Police Constable (Civil and AR) and Warder (Prisons)

Available: 4548

Steps to download the admit card:

– Go to the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board official website (recruitment.appolice.gov.in)

– Click on “Download Hall Ticket for Final Written Test for the post of PC (Civil&AR) & Warder (Prisons)”

– Fill in all the necessary details and click submit.

– Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For more stories on police jobs, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd