RBI recruitment 2017: Apply for 161 grade B officer posts before May 23, check here

RBI recruitment 2017: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will begin the recruitment process for Grade B (General) officers for DR, DEPR and DSIM Common Security Group stream posts today. Interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website of the RBI.

The online examinations will be held on June 17 and July 6 and 7, 2017. The use of mobile phones and other electronic devices are prohibited in the exam centres. Candidates should be at least 21 years old and no older than 30 to be eligible for the posts (the upper age limit is subject to relaxation). The minimum qualifications for each post are provided on the official website.

Pay scale: Basic pay of Rs 35,150 per month and gross emoluments approximately up to Rs 67,933 monthly with added benefits according to performance and qualifications.

Posts available: 161

Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR (General)- 145

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) DEPR- 12

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) DSIM- 4

Important dates:

Application/registration process begins- May 3, 2017

Application/registration process ends- May 23, 2017

Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR (General) online exam phase I- June 17, 2017

Officers in Grade ‘B’ DR (General) online exam phase II- July 7, 2017

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) DEPR online exam paper I- June 17, 2017

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) DEPR online/written exam paper II and III- July 6 and 7, 2017

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) DSIM online exam paper I- June 17, 2017

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) DSIM online/written exam paper II and III- July 6 and 7, 2017

Steps to apply for RBI Grade B officer posts:

– Go to the official website of the RBI (rbi.org.in)

– Follow the link to Opportunities@RBI at the bottom of the home page.

– Roll the mouse over the “Current Vacancies” tab and click on “Vacancies”.

– Click on the link for “Direct Recruitment for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR, DEPR and DSIM in Common Seniority Group (CSG) Streams – 2017”.

– Read through the instructions carefully and click on the link for the “Online Application Form”.

– Fill in your details and submit the application form.

– Download the form and take a print out of the same for further reference.

