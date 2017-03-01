RBI recruitment 2016: Cut off marks for Assistant main exam released, check here

RBI recruitment 2016: There are 610 vacancies available for candidates who have applied for the Assistant post and appeared in the exams. RBI recruitment 2016: There are 610 vacancies available for candidates who have applied for the Assistant post and appeared in the exams.

The Reserve Bank of Indian (RBI) has released the cut off marks for the Assistant main online examination conducted in January this year. The cut off marks are available on the official RBI website along with the minimum qualifying exam.

The RBI had invited applications for the post of the Assistant in November 2016, the preliminary exam for which took place on December 23 and 24, 2016. The results for the prelims were released in January and candidates who had qualified had appeared for the main online exam in the same month.

There are 610 vacancies available for candidates who have applied for the Assistant post and appeared in the exams. The cut off marks are available for Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Read | RBI assistant prelims exam 2016: Scores released, check mark sheet and cut-off marks

Steps to download the cut-off marks:

– Go to the official reserve bank website (rbi.org.in).

– Click on the “what’s new” section.

– Click on “Recruitment for the posts of Assistant – 2016”

– Click on the link “Cut-off marks in the main online examination of provisionally selected candidates and minimum qualifying marks”

– Go through the cut off marks and download the PDF for further reference.

For more stories on RBI recruitment, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd