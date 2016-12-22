RBI Assistant recruitment 2016: Last day tips for candidates

RBI Assistant recruitment 2016: The online exam will be one hour long. RBI Assistant recruitment 2016: The online exam will be one hour long.

RBI Assistant recruitment 2016: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is all set to conduct the preliminary online round of the Assistant recruitment exam 2017. The exam will be conducted on December 23 and 24, as per the original schedule. Given here are some pointers the candidates should go through.

Paper pattern:

Total Number of sections: 3

English language section:

No. of questions: 30

maximum marks: 30

Reasoning ability section:

No. of questions: 35

maximum marks: 35

Numerical ability section:

No. of questions: 35

maximum marks: 35

Total questions: 100

Total marks: 100

Total time for the exam: 60 minutes

Things to carry:

All candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their admit card with affixed photo, a valid ID proof (original as well as photocopy) and one ball point pen.

The RBI has given a strict warning to candidates that the Ration Card will not be accepted as a valid ID proof.

Exam timings:

Candidates should reach the exam venue at least 90 minutes before the exam as you will need time to collect your call letters, log in to the computer system, go through the instructions, etc.

Rough work:

Candidates will be provided an answer sheet on which they can attempt their rough work with the ball point pen that they have to carry. At the end of the exam, all candidates have to hand over this answer sheet to their supervisors/invigilators.

Read: Tips to prepare for bank exams

Unfair methods:

All answers/responses of candidates will be matched with answers/responses from other candidates to check whether unfair methods such as cheating have been used while attempting the exam. Candidates are advised to refrain from such activities.

Process of answering:

Click on the question number displayed on the question palette to pick a question for answering.

To save your answer, click on “Save & Next”.

In case you want to review an answer later, click on the “Mark for Review and Next” option.

If you have clicked on an answer wrongly or wish to mark a new answer, click on “Clear Response”.

