Rajya Sabha TV recruitment 2018: Hiring begins at rstv.nic.in, upper age limit at 58 years

Rajya Sabha TV recruitment 2018: The candidates of the age of 58 years may apply in the prescribed format till May 21, 2018 Rajya Sabha TV recruitment 2018: The candidates of the age of 58 years may apply in the prescribed format till May 21, 2018

Rajya Sabha TV recruitment 2018: Rajya Sabha Television (RSTV) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts in the organisation. The candidates have to apply in a prescribed format on or before May 21, 2018. The age of the candidates should not cross 58 years, and will be hired on a contract basis for a period of three years. The contracts may be extended based on the performance of the professionals.

Vacancy details

The details regarding job positions, application fee, eligibility will be available in the Annexure-‘A’.

Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 58 years.

How to apply

The candidates have to send their applications in the prescribed format through speed post/ registered courier/ by hand to “Joint Director (Admn.), Rajya Sabha Television, 3 rd Floor, Talkatora Stadium, Annexe Building, New Delhi-110001”, along with self-attested photocopies of the testimonials/certificates.

Important date

The last date to submit the application is May 21, 2018. It is to be noted that no applications will be entertained after the above mentioned dates.

The Rajya Sabha TV will set up a panel of professionals for all categories of professionals to fill up vacancies arising in near future. These panels will be valid for six months. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Rajya Sabha TV, rstv.nic.in

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd