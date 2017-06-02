Rajasthan RSMSSB patwari main exam 2015 results declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB result 2015: About 66,120 were shortlisted for the mains exam RSMSSB result 2015: About 66,120 were shortlisted for the mains exam

RSMSSB patwari results: Rajasthan Subordinate Ministerial Service Selection Board has released the results of patwari main exam on June 1. The examination was held on December 24 (Saturday), 2016. The Board had conducted the preliminary examination for patwaris on February 13, the results of which were declared on March 17.

The exam was conducted to recruit 4400 patwaris. A total 6,44,863 candidates had appeared for the preliminary exam out of which, 66,120 were shortlisted for the mains exam.

RSMSSB patwari results 2015, steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the results tab, click on the link ‘Rajasthan Patwari Results 2015′

Step 3: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result.

The apex court had stayed the patwari main exam 2015 as the cutoff of OBC was above the general category candidates in the preliminary exam. The candidates of the reserved category therefore filed a petition to challenge the preliminary exam on the ground that some of the candidates in the reserved category who secured more marks than the general candidates were not selected for the main examination. Read | Latest government jobs to apply in 2017. Click here

As many as 1491 general category candidates have been shortlisted with 438 are females, 154 are female widow and 27 are female divorcee category.

In the OBC category, there are 568 candidates , 171 OBC female, 51 OBC female widow, OBC female divorcee.

In the Schedule Tribes category, 319 are ST, 98 are ST female, 20 are ST female widow.

Among the Schedule Caste, there are 443 candidates with 140 SC female, 34 SC female widow, 15 are Sahariya and 6 are Sahariya female.

