RSMSSB lab assistant recruitment exam result 2017 declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the results for the lab assistant recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can check their results from the official website of the Board.

The notification for the exam was released last year for 1896 posts to which more vacancies were added later in the year, bringing the total posts to 1941. RSMSSB had called for the recruitment of lab assistants in three departments including the secondary education department, the agricultural department and the college education department.

The Board had conducted the exam on November 13 last year. The exam contained 150 questions and the answer key for the paper was also released recently.

Cut-off marks:

Non-scheduled area:

General- 112.06 (110.11 for women)

SC- 92.98 (75.70 for women)

ST- 83.50 (75.01 for women)

OBC- 113.55 (105.11 for women)

Scheduled area:

General- 87.26 (75.48 for women)

SC- 77.99

ST- 66.67 (61.53 for women)

Steps to check the RSMSSB lab assistant recruitment exam result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for RSMSSB (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the “results” page.

Step 3: Click on the notification that says “Result & Cutoff Marks Of Lab Assistant Exam”.

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

