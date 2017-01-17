Rajasthan RPSC LDC Clerk grade II 2013 exam: Results declared

RPSC LDC results 2013: The selected list of the candidates can check their roll numbers on the official website RPSC LDC results 2013: The selected list of the candidates can check their roll numbers on the official website

RPSC LDC results 2013: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results for the lower clerk grade 2 combined computer exam 2013. Candidates can download their admit cards from the main website of the RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC had conducted the re-examination on October 23.

About 19088 candidates have cleared the first phase. The Commission will announce the dates for second phase of the examination soon.

Steps to download the Rajasthan RPSC LDC grade II results:

Log on to the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the notification section link on the right hand side of the page

Click on the RPSC LDC grade II results 2013

A pdf file will open displaying list of selected candidates roll numbers

Check and take a print out if needed

