Rajasthan RPSC LDC Clerk grade II 2013 exam: Results declared

RPSC LDC results 2013: RPSC had conducted the re-examination on October 23.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 17, 2017 9:35 am
RPSC, RPSC results, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, RPSC LDC results 2013, ldc results, rpsc ldc 2013 admit card, rpsc ldc 2013 re exam, rajasthan clerk exam result, rpsc 2013 clerk exam, rpsc news, education news, indian express RPSC LDC results 2013: The selected list of the candidates can check their roll numbers on the official website

RPSC LDC results 2013: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the results for the lower clerk grade 2 combined computer exam 2013. Candidates can download their admit cards from the main website of the RPSC, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

About 19088 candidates have cleared the first phase. The Commission will announce the dates for second phase of the examination soon.

Steps to download the Rajasthan RPSC LDC grade II results:
Log on to the official website of the Commission, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Go to the notification section link on the right hand side of the page
Click on the  RPSC LDC grade II results 2013

A pdf file will open displaying list of selected candidates roll numbers

Check and take a print out if needed

For more details on RPSC LDC results, click here

