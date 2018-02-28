Rajasthan Police admit cards for constable recruitment exam released, download at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com

Rajasthan police admit card: Through this exam, 5390 police constable vacancies will be filled. Rajasthan police admit card: Through this exam, 5390 police constable vacancies will be filled.

Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: The hall tickets for the police recruitment exam have been released at the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in and rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com. All those candidates who had registered for the same are required to download their respective tickets from these websites only. No hall ticket will be sent by post. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 7. Through this exam, 5390 police constable vacancies will be filled. The registration process for the same began on October 23.

Posts available

General constable- 4684

General constable (TSP/Saharia area)- 402

Constable (driver)- 304

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the admit card link — “Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 admit card”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your email/login id, details and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Due to heavy traffic, the official website might take some time to upload, we suggest candidates to try again after some time.

The selection will be based on the written test, physical test and the interview round (for driver position). The written test for objective type exam will carry 75 questions of 100 marks for each post (constable driver/ operator). There will be negative marking.

