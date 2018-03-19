Rajasthan police constable recruitment exam 2018 postponed, fresh dates to be announced soon

Rajasthan Police has invited applications to fill over 5000 constable posts Rajasthan Police has invited applications to fill over 5000 constable posts

Rajasthan Police has cancelled the second leg of ongoing police constable recruitment exams due to various malpractices. The exams were scheduled to held from March 20 to March 31 have been postponed. Earlier, the Rajasthan police had invited application to fill 5390 vacancies for constables. Last week, the state’s Special Operation Group (SOG) arrested five more people for facilitating cheating during the recruitment exam.

As many as 21 accused have been arrested so far in the case. On Monday, six people were arrested for facilitating online cheating during the exam, the official said.

Two key accused of a gang that cloned thumbprints of candidates and sent proxies to write the exam were arrested today, Additional Director General (SOG) Umesh Mishra said.

In a separate cheating racket case, three accused, including prime accused and centre director was also arrested today, Mishra said. “It was found that the gang made a thumbprint impression of the original candidate and pasted it on the thumb of the proxy who took the exam.

“It was also learnt that they used some oil to make the fake thumbprint last for at least one hour. Candidates managed to cheat the biometric attendance system,” Mishra said.

