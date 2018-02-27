Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 admit card to be released today at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable 2018 admit card will be available at police.rajasthan.gov.in Rajasthan Police Constable 2018 admit card will be available at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 will be held on March 7, the admit cards for which is likely to be released on the Rajasthan Police web portal. The candidates can download it from police.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam conducting body had earlier released a notification regarding the recruitment of 5390 police constables. The application process began on October 23.

There will be no travelling allowance (TA) provided for appearing in the examination centre.

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the admit card link — “Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2018 admit card”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your email/login id, details and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The selection will be based on the written test, physical test and the interview round (for driver position). The written test for objective type exam will carry 75 questions of 100 marks for each post (constable driver/ operator). The exam will consist of three parts — reasoning and logic; general knowledge, general science, current affairs; history, geography, economy, polity, culture and arts of Rajasthan. There will be negative marking.

The minimum cut-off for general and OBC candidates is 40 per cent; for SC/ ST candidates, it is 36 per cent. Similarly, it is 25 per cent or Saharia candidates of Baran district.

