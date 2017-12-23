Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2017: Registration date extended to December 25, apply at police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable exam registration has been extended to December 25. Rajasthan Police Constable exam registration has been extended to December 25.

Rajasthan Police: The registration process for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam has been extended to December 25. Interested ones who have not yet applied for the same are required to do so at the earliest at the official website – police.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan police had earlier released a notification regarding the recruitment of 5390 police constables. The application process began on October 23.

The examination date will be released anytime soon. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 400 and for the reserved categories is Rs 350.

Posts available: 5290

General constable- 4684

General constable (TSP/Saharia area)- 402

Constable (driver)- 304

Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2017, here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Rajasthan police as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link of the notification that says, “Click Here To Apply Online For Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment”.

Step 3: Sign up and sign in to the site.

Step 4: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Submit your application and remember to save a copy for further reference.

Important dates:

Last date to apply- December 25, 2017

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd