Rajasthan High Court LDC recruitment 2017: Apply for 1726 posts from February 22

The Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for the post of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC). There are a total of 1726 positions available at different districts in the state. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official Rajasthan High Court website.
Important dates:
Application process begins- February 22, 2017
Online application process ends- March 18, 2017
Offline appliction process ends- March 21, 2017
Last date to submit fees- March 21, 2017
Posts are available in the following districts:
Ajmer: 89 Posts
Alwar: 89 Posts
Balotra: 53 Posts
Baran: 40 Posts
Bharatpur: 13 Posts
Bhilwara: 45 Posts
Bikaner: 39 Posts
Bundi: 20 Posts
Chittorgarh: 69 Posts
Churu: 28 Posts
Dausa: 23 Posts
Dholpur: 28 Posts
Hanumangarh: 32 Posts
Jaipur: 264 Posts
Jaisalmer: 15 Posts
Jalor: 17 Posts
Jhalawar: 38 Posts
Jhunjhunu: 34 Posts
Jodhpur: 135 Posts
Karauli: 19 Posts
Kota: 117 Posts
Merta: 51 Posts
Pali: 70 Posts
Rajsamand: 37 Posts
Sawai Madhopur: 15 Posts
Sikar: 37 Posts
Sirohi: 32 Posts
Shri Ganganagar: 51 Posts
Tonk: 51 Posts
Udaipur: 96 Posts
Banswara: 26 Posts
Dungarpur: 29 Posts
Pratapgarh: 16 Posts
Sirohi Abu Road: 08 Posts
Exam stages:
There will first be a Written Exam which will be divided into two parts— Paper I for English and Paper II for Hindi. Each part will be for a 100 marks and each paper will be 90 minutes long. Both papers will contain 100 objective-type questions each.
Those who have qualified in the written test (with a minimum of 40 marks) will be eligible to apply for the the Computer Test. This, too, is divided into two parts. Paper I will be the Speed Test and Paper II will be the Efficiency Test.
Minimum speed should be 8000 key depressions per hour on computer. Data will have to be fed in Hindi and English. For the efficiency test the syllabus may be on word processing software including formatting of text, paragraph, page, table using proper methods and formatting of letter.
Persons with Disabilities will be exempted from this round. Candidates will require a minimum of 20 marks to qualify this round. No candidate who has failed to secure 50 marks in aggregate (with at least 40 marks in the written exam) will be selected.
Steps to apply:
– Go to the official Rajasthan HC website (hcraj.nic.in).
– Click on “Recruitment” to go to the new page.
– Click on “Recruitment – Lower Division Clerk (Rajasthan Subordinate Courts Ministerial Establishment Rules, 1986), 2017”
– Go through the links provided carefully, then click on “Online Application Portal”.
– Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on submit.
– Download a copy of the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.
