Rajasthan High Court LDC recruitment 2017: Apply for 1726 posts from February 22

Rajasthan High Court LDC recruitment 2017: There are a total of 1726 positions available at different districts in the state.

The Rajasthan High Court has invited online applications for the post of the Lower Division Clerk (LDC). There are a total of 1726 positions available at different districts in the state. Interested candidates can apply for the same on the official Rajasthan High Court website.

Important dates:

Application process begins- February 22, 2017

Online application process ends- March 18, 2017

Offline appliction process ends- March 21, 2017

Last date to submit fees- March 21, 2017

Posts are available in the following districts:

Ajmer: 89 Posts

Alwar: 89 Posts

Balotra: 53 Posts

Baran: 40 Posts

Bharatpur: 13 Posts

Bhilwara: 45 Posts

Bikaner: 39 Posts

Bundi: 20 Posts

Chittorgarh: 69 Posts

Churu: 28 Posts

Dausa: 23 Posts

Dholpur: 28 Posts

Hanumangarh: 32 Posts

Jaipur: 264 Posts

Jaisalmer: 15 Posts

Jalor: 17 Posts

Jhalawar: 38 Posts

Jhunjhunu: 34 Posts

Jodhpur: 135 Posts

Karauli: 19 Posts

Kota: 117 Posts

Merta: 51 Posts

Pali: 70 Posts

Rajsamand: 37 Posts

Sawai Madhopur: 15 Posts

Sikar: 37 Posts

Sirohi: 32 Posts

Shri Ganganagar: 51 Posts

Tonk: 51 Posts

Udaipur: 96 Posts

Banswara: 26 Posts

Dungarpur: 29 Posts

Pratapgarh: 16 Posts

Sirohi Abu Road: 08 Posts

Exam stages:

There will first be a Written Exam which will be divided into two parts— Paper I for English and Paper II for Hindi. Each part will be for a 100 marks and each paper will be 90 minutes long. Both papers will contain 100 objective-type questions each.

Those who have qualified in the written test (with a minimum of 40 marks) will be eligible to apply for the the Computer Test. This, too, is divided into two parts. Paper I will be the Speed Test and Paper II will be the Efficiency Test.

Minimum speed should be 8000 key depressions per hour on computer. Data will have to be fed in Hindi and English. For the efficiency test the syllabus may be on word processing software including formatting of text, paragraph, page, table using proper methods and formatting of letter.

Persons with Disabilities will be exempted from this round. Candidates will require a minimum of 20 marks to qualify this round. No candidate who has failed to secure 50 marks in aggregate (with at least 40 marks in the written exam) will be selected.

Steps to apply:

– Go to the official Rajasthan HC website (hcraj.nic.in).

– Click on “Recruitment” to go to the new page.

– Click on “Recruitment – Lower Division Clerk (Rajasthan Subordinate Courts Ministerial Establishment Rules, 1986), 2017”

– Go through the links provided carefully, then click on “Online Application Portal”.

– Fill in your details in the fields provided and click on submit.

– Download a copy of the application and take a print out of the same for further reference.

