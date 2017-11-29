Rajasthan High Court civil judge recruitment 2017: Apply for 35 posts at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court civil judge recruitment 2017: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main written examination and an interview. Rajasthan High Court civil judge recruitment 2017: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main written examination and an interview.

The Rajasthan High Court has called for applications to the posts of civil judges. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can do so from the official website of the high court (hcraj.nic.in).

There are a total of 35 posts available for interested candidates and the last date to apply for the same is on December 21, 2017. The application fee ranges from Rs 850 for the general category to Rs 300 for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Posts available: 35

General- 18

SC- 5

ST- 6

OBC- 6

PWD- 1

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main written examination and an interview.

Exam pattern:

In the preliminary exam, 70 per cent of the weightage will be given to Law Paper I and II, and 30 per cent weightage will be given to test proficiency in Hindi and English languages. The marks obtained will not be counted in the final selection. The preliminary paper will include all objective type questions.

The main exam will be conducted for three hours. It will include law paper I for 100 marks, law paper II for 100 marks, Hindi essay 50 marks and English essay for 50 marks.

Steps to apply for Rajasthan High Court civil judge recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for Rajasthan High Court as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link to the “recruitment” page.

Step 3: Click on the link for “Recruitment – Civil Judge Cadre, 2017”.

Step 4: Follow the instructions provided and register to the site.

Step 5: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd