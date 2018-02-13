Rajasthan government to conduct recruitment drive to fill 1.08 lakh posts before December

CM Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo) CM Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo)

Rajasthan Chief Minister on February 12 announced that the government will conduct recruitment drive to fill 1.08 lakh posts before December this year. Around 77,100 posts will be filled in the education department, 5,718 in Home Department, 11,930 in administrative reforms and 6,571 in Health Department, she said in her budget speech today.

Also, a notification for filling 75,000 posts will be released in the next financial year, she said. She also announced the recruitment of 2,000 patwaris, 1,000 nursing training teachers for child development projects, 1,161 constables for new Mewar Bheel Core Batallion in Banswara, 500 foresters and 2,000 forest guards.

The budget proposed an employment subsidy of Rs 5,000 to industries giving priority to bona fide residents of Rajasthan. The subsidy was increased to Rs 45,000 and Rs 40,000 for providing employment to bona fide residents by the established enterprises in backward and most backward areas.

To make youths employment ready, the chief minister announced a skill training scheme under which Rs 15 crore will be spent for entrepreneurship development. The existing employment offices will be converted into model career centres at the cost of Rs 45 crore, technical training for 12 professions will be provided to 4,000 women at 24 government ITIs at the cost of Rs 23 crore, she announced.

Nearly 22,500 seats will be created at the cost of Rs 28 crore for providing skill training to education but unemployed youths at government-run ITIs. To encourage sportsmanship, CM Raje announced Youth Icon Scheme and also announced Rs 25 lakh prize to the Under-19 Cricketer and Bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

